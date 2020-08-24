Economy ROLE OF BIG BUSINESS Government is moving too slowly to save the economy, says Nick Holland BL PREMIUM

The government is moving too slowly on key decisions for business at a time when it needs to be more flexible to save the economy, says Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields.

Adding his voice to a growing chorus of business leaders urging the ANC-led government to move quickly and decisively on investor-friendly actions to save the economy after a battering of nearly five months during the hard lockdown, Holland said in an interview with Business Day that his main concern was the lack of urgency to make the necessary changes.