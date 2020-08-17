MISSING FUNDS
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman wades into Bapo-Ba-Mogale royalties dispute
17 August 2020 - 05:10
Sibanye-Stillwater will throw financial muscle behind the Bapo-Ba-Mogale community’s legal efforts to recover hundreds of millions of missing royalty money.
In making the commitment on Friday, Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman asked former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who probed the depleted R617m Bapo-Ba-Mogale fund, to join forces in seeking justice for the community.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now