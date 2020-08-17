Companies / Mining MISSING FUNDS Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman wades into Bapo-Ba-Mogale royalties dispute BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater will throw financial muscle behind the Bapo-Ba-Mogale community’s legal efforts to recover hundreds of millions of missing royalty money.

In making the commitment on Friday, Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman asked former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who probed the depleted R617m Bapo-Ba-Mogale fund, to join forces in seeking justice for the community.