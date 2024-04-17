Orion progresses with mining right acquisition at Okiep
Copper developer says first phase settlement is due to be completed once exchange control approval is received
17 April 2024 - 16:22
Copper developer Orion Minerals has made further progress in its Okiep Copper Project acquisition, which was first announced in 2021.
It said on Wednesday that acquisition agreements were in the process of being signed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.