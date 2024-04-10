Joburg remains AngloGold’s operational nerve centre in Africa, says Maria Ramos
In annual report, chair thanks SA authorities for taking the time to understand rationale for listing move
10 April 2024 - 18:51
Chair of AngloGold Ashanti Maria Ramos says the decision to move its primary listing to New York is in line with its strategy to close the valuation gap with global peers.
The mining giant is confident it will attract a larger investor base with a New York listing to enhance the liquidity of its shares...
