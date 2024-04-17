De Beers sells $445m worth of diamonds in third cycle
Diamond businesses are taking a cautious approach to purchases amid the uncertain economic landscape
17 April 2024 - 07:49
Anglo American says the value of rough diamond sales — global sightholder sales and auctions — for De Beers’ third sales cycle of 2024, amounted to $445m.
This is up from the $431m worth of diamonds sold in the second cycle, but down from the $542m sold in the third cycle of 2023, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
