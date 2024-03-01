Northam trims capital spending as metal prices drop 42%

Northam Platinum will defer and temporarily halt some of its development projects to “preserve capital” as it grapples, along with other platinum miners, with significant price decreases for metals.
In its interim results for the six months to end-December released on Friday, Northam said the rand 4E (platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold) basket price decreased by 42% from R42,000/oz to R24,200/oz compared with the same six months in the previous year.
The reduction was predominantly driven by a decrease in the price of palladium and rhodium, which fell by 41% and 70%, respectively.
“We have not yet seen a change in fundamentals which are likely to move the market into more positive territory and, consequently, the short-term outlook remains challenging. We anticipate the depressed pricing environment will continue over the next 12-24 months, placing significant pressure on earnings and cash generation across the platinum group metal (PGM) mining sector,” said CEO Paul Dunne.
Given market conditions, Northam said it had decided to “trim” its capital schedule in the interest of capital preservation by deferring or temporarily halting certain development work at its Zondereinde, Booysendal and Eland mines.
The group’s capital expenditure guidance of R4.6bn is, however, still within previous guidance of between R4.5bn and R4.8bn for the year. Capital expenditure in the previous year was R5.6bn.
In addition to having to contend with the slide in metal prices, SA’s energy crisis remains a challenge for the country’s PGM industry.
Northam, which is investing in more diesel generators, said there was “no certainty as to when improvements will be seen in this regard”.
“Across the group, we currently have on-demand power generation capacity from diesel generators of 22MW. Additional capacity of 35MW has been purchased and is being installed, with commissioning expected before the end of the third quarter.
“This additional capacity will enable all operations to operate unimpeded under level 4 Eskom load-curtailment conditions, which is equivalent to stage 6 load-shedding,” said Dunne.
Despite the load-curtailment events, Northam’s operations had a strong performance, increasing production by 10.6% for the six-month period. This helped to partially offset the 42.3% weakening in the 4E rand basket price, however, sales revenue decreased by 25.5% to R15bn.
The group also saw a 73% drop in operating profit to R2.4bn. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period decreased by 92% to R1.21.
Northam declared an interim dividend of R1 per share.
In morning trade the company’s share price on the JSE was down 2.4% to R107.32. Over the past 12 months, the share has lost about 30% of its value.
