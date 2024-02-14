Companies / Mining

WATCH: DRDGold posts 10% rise in half-year earnings

Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius

14 February 2024 - 20:08
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MINERALS COUNCIL SA
DRDGold has reported a 10% rise in half-year headline earnings, despite a slight decrease in output. Business Day TV spoke to the miner’s CEO, Niël Pretorius, for more detail on the performance.

