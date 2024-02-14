Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Banks that fail to adapt will lose customers as has been the case in other industries where disruptors offered solutions that bring more control to the end-user
Treasury paints a dire picture of their performance despite bailouts
Lesufi says his administration will leave no stone unturned in attending to crime in the province
Dutch brewer says tough economic environment and rising costs behind the move that casts doubt on future earnings
But index shows consumer confidence during the festive season was the worst in more than two decades
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
Ukrainian military says 25 Russian military vessels and ships and one submarine have been ‘destroyed’ in the war to date
Team trounces FC Copenhagen 3-1 in first leg of last-16 Champions League tie
The trailblazers of the niche get new grilles, a seven-seat option and other improvements
DRDGold has reported a 10% rise in half-year headline earnings, despite a slight decrease in output. Business Day TV spoke to the miner’s CEO, Niël Pretorius, for more detail on the performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DRDGold posts 10% rise in half-year earnings
Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
