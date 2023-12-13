Glencore is the latest coal mining company to face class action
The claim against Glencore, filed in the Gauteng division of the High Court on Tuesday, focuses on negligence in training and safety
13 December 2023 - 09:45
In a fourth and final filing, human rights law firm Richard Spoor Inc (RSI) filed a class-action suit against global mining company Glencore.
Over the last five months, Spoor has filed applications for certification of a class against several former and current coal mining companies in SA...
