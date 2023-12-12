Companies / Mining

WATCH: SA mining output lifts 3.9% in October

Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major

12 December 2023 - 16:04
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Platinum group metals (PGMs) brought some shine back to the mining industry in October. During the period, mining output increased 3.9%, largely driven by a 16.9% jump in platinum production.

Business Day TV dug through the print in greater detail with mining analyst Peter Major.

