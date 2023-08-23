Companies / Mining

WATCH: DRDGold’s annual results shine despite lower output

Business Day TV talks to DRDGold CEO Niel Pretorius

23 August 2023 - 16:36
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Tailings retreatment group DRDGold has produced a 13% rise in headline earnings per share thanks to a higher gold price, which helped offset a fall in output and sales.

Business Day TV dug into the performance with CEO Niel Pretorius.

Or listen to full audio

