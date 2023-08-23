Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The ANC should emulate their example instead of sticking to an outmoded ideology
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said a secretive culture in public and private bodies often led to an abuse of power
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
The energy and chemicals business says ‘the volatile global economic landscape and underperformance of SOEs’ weighed on its results
But moderation in consumer inflation might not be sustainable due to renewed pressure on fuel prices
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Linda Ensor
El Niño weather patterns accelerating the threat to the ice structures
Veteran makes comeback with 100-1 unexpected victory
Germany’s Volkswagen is also interested exploring in a potential tie-up that’ll open the door to the world’s largest auto market
Tailings retreatment group DRDGold has produced a 13% rise in headline earnings per share thanks to a higher gold price, which helped offset a fall in output and sales.
Business Day TV dug into the performance with CEO Niel Pretorius.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DRDGold’s annual results shine despite lower output
Business Day TV talks to DRDGold CEO Niel Pretorius
Tailings retreatment group DRDGold has produced a 13% rise in headline earnings per share thanks to a higher gold price, which helped offset a fall in output and sales.
Business Day TV dug into the performance with CEO Niel Pretorius.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.