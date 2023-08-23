World

WATCH: 15th Brics Summit is under way

Business Day TV spoke to the channel’s reporter, Ntaoleng Lechela

23 August 2023 - 16:35 Business Day TV
The Sandton Convention Centre, which will host the upcoming Brics summit. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
With the 15th Brics Summit under way, Business Day TV reporter Ntaoleng Lechela provides an update on the ongoing events at the conference.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

