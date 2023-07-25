Companies / Mining

WATCH: Kumba and Amplats slash dividends after a tough six months

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Major from Modern Corporate Solutions

25 July 2023 - 20:55
Picture: FABIAN CAMBERO/REUTERS
Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo American Platinum have both reported double-digit declines in earnings. That’s as the miners had to contend with lower metal costs, as well as issues at Eskom and Transnet.

Business Day TV unpacked the reports in greater detail with mining analyst Peter Major from Modern Corporate Solutions.

