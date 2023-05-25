Features

Miners go loco over Transnet failure

The failure of Transnet Freight Rail and Eskom’s threat of stage 8 load-shedding have left South African mining companies fuming

25 May 2023 - 05:00 David McKay

Tempers are flaring big time in South Africa’s mining sector, with one coal executive describing the further deterioration in performance of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) this year as “treasonous”. 

“I’d go so far to say it,” he tells the FM. “Transnet is singularly failing in its critical inclusive growth mandate. Its performance is exclusionary and anticompetitive.” ..

