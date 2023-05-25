Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
Tempers are flaring big time in South Africa’s mining sector, with one coal executive describing the further deterioration in performance of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) this year as “treasonous”.
“I’d go so far to say it,” he tells the FM. “Transnet is singularly failing in its critical inclusive growth mandate. Its performance is exclusionary and anticompetitive.” ..
Miners go loco over Transnet failure
The failure of Transnet Freight Rail and Eskom’s threat of stage 8 load-shedding have left South African mining companies fuming
