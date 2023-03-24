Northam withholds dividend despite higher sales, production and profit

Local bourse loses ground on Friday morning as investors digest Fed’s rate hike
Country’s deterioration as crime increases exposes the ineptitude of the police
Government’s sweetened wage offer to 7.5% will make it harder for the Treasury to achieve fiscal sustainability
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
The precious stone miner believes it will be difficult to replicate its strong performance in its new financial year
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Human rights court’s decision could result in orders for the governments involved to cut carbon-dioxide emissions much faster than planned
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Northam Platinum declared no interim dividend despite greater production, sales and profit as the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer remains at a “critical juncture” in pursuit of the group’s strategy of expanding operations, including its Zondereinde and Eland mines over the next two years and the offer for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).
Earlier this month, rival Impala Platinum (Implats) withdrew (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2023-03-09-northam-gets-regulator-approval-to-proceed-with-rbplat-offer/) its objection against the increased cash component of the offer tabled by Northam in December to take control of RBPlat. Implats and smaller rival Northam have been slugging it out to gain majority control of Northam’s coveted ore body...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Northam withholds dividend despite higher sales, production and profit
The platinum group metals producer is at a ‘critical juncture’ in its strategy to expand and up its stake in RBPlat
Northam Platinum declared no interim dividend despite greater production, sales and profit as the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer remains at a “critical juncture” in pursuit of the group’s strategy of expanding operations, including its Zondereinde and Eland mines over the next two years and the offer for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).
Earlier this month, rival Impala Platinum (Implats) withdrew (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2023-03-09-northam-gets-regulator-approval-to-proceed-with-rbplat-offer/) its objection against the increased cash component of the offer tabled by Northam in December to take control of RBPlat. Implats and smaller rival Northam have been slugging it out to gain majority control of Northam’s coveted ore body...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.