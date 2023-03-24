Companies / Mining

Northam withholds dividend despite higher sales, production and profit

The platinum group metals producer is at a ‘critical juncture’ in its strategy to expand and up its stake in RBPlat

24 March 2023 - 08:46 Nico Gous

Northam Platinum declared no interim dividend despite greater production, sales and profit as the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer remains at a “critical juncture” in pursuit of the group’s strategy of expanding operations, including its Zondereinde and Eland mines over the next two years and the offer for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).

Earlier this month, rival Impala Platinum (Implats) withdrew (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2023-03-09-northam-gets-regulator-approval-to-proceed-with-rbplat-offer/) its objection against the increased cash component of the offer tabled by Northam in December to take control of RBPlat. Implats and smaller rival Northam have been slugging it out to gain majority control of Northam’s coveted ore body...

