WATCH: Technical analysis of Implats, Northam and Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

21 November 2022 - 23:44
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

In Trade of The Week, independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta delivers his analysis on Impala Platinum (Implats), Northam Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.