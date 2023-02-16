Companies / Mining

South32 boosts share buyback by $50m

Australian-based metals and mining company says it will be able to return $158m to shareholders before September after halving its interim dividend

16 February 2023 - 12:13 Kabelo Khumalo and Nico Gous
UPDATED 16 February 2023 - 19:50

South32 has increased its share buyback programme by about $50m, enabling it to return $158m to shareholders before September in anticipation of a stronger outlook for commodity prices in the second half of the financial year.

The Australian-based metals and mining company, which was spun off from BHP in 2015, on Thursday reported underlying earnings fell 44% to $560m in the first half of its financial year as a result of lower prices for its key commodities...

