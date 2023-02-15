Companies / Mining

Amplats a stock market laggard during Viljoen’s tenure

CEO Natascha Viljoen has resigned to take up a position as the COO of US-based mining company Newmont Corporation

15 February 2023 - 08:50 Nico Gous
UPDATED 15 February 2023 - 22:50

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Natascha Viljoen has resigned after almost three years at the helm of the precious metals group, a surprise move that sent its shares tumbling.

Viljoen, who will stay in the post for up to 12 months, joined the R300bn-plus company in 2020, breaking the mould. She became the first female CEO of Amplats, which traces its roots to the discovery of the world’s largest platinum reserves in the Bushveld complex in the North West in the 1920s...

