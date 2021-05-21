Companies / Industrials Afrimat to bulk up mining interests with R650m manganese deal Afrimat, which has reaped huge benefits from its 2016 acquisition of an iron ore mine, says manganese has a bright outlook BL PREMIUM

Building materials and mining group Afrimat has inked a R650m deal for a manganese mining right in the Northern Cape, the latest acquisition by the cash-flush group seeking to diversify its mining business and its grow its earnings from foreign exchange.

Afrimat, valued at R6.8bn on the JSE, has agreed to buy the Gravenhage manganese mining right, a long-life near-development manganese resource that is about 50km north of Hotazel, and about 120km from the group's existing Demaneng iron ore mine. ..