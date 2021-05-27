Companies / Industrials Afrimat upbeat about cash generation as acquisition streak continues The acquisitive group says despite a downturn for parts of its business, it has a healthy cash pile and is debt free BL PREMIUM

Robust cash generation will be enough to pay for Afrimat’s acquisition streak, even after paying a record R163m full-year dividend, the building materials and mining group says.

The group, valued at R7.44bn, has been bulking up its mining interests, recently taking over an anthracite mine, while earlier in May it agreed to pay about R650m for the Gravenhage manganese right in the Northern Cape...