×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Retailers turn off lights, cut opening hours to save energy

Energy bosses and government officials are putting in plans to be less reliant on gas imports if there are shortages linked to the war in Ukraine

14 August 2022 - 10:56 Agency Staff
Energy bosses and government officials have urged people and businesses to reduce power use. Stock photo.
Energy bosses and government officials have urged people and businesses to reduce power use. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

As energy bills mount and the threat of rationing increases, some European retailers are turning off lights and considering shorter opening hours this winter.

Energy bosses and government officials have urged people and businesses to reduce power use and put in place contingency plans so they are less reliant on gas imports if there are shortages linked to the war in Ukraine.

The Austrian branch of multinational retail chain Spar Group is reducing the hours of lighting for storefront advertising and outside its more than 1,500 stores across the country, said a spokesperson.

The move will reduce the retailer's energy consumption by a million kilowatt hours annually, the spokesperson said, without saying how much money this would save.

Last month, the boss of Leclerc warned that France's largest food retailer could reduce opening hours at its stores to deal with power shortages.

Just over a week earlier, rival French supermarket operator Carrefour signed an “EcoWatt Charter” with national energy grid operator RTE, reducing electricity consumption in its stores during periods of high demand.

Some retailers, including Belgium's Colruyt and Ahold, might be partly insulated from potential disruptions and the higher costs due to existing sustainable energy programmes that conserve power.

“No concrete measures are planned in the short term but the firm ambition is to continue the efforts as part of our overall energy policy,” a Colruyt spokesperson said.

“That's why we don't have any illuminated signs and opt for closed freezers, a cold room and the like.”

The company has 44 “zero fossil fuel” stores, which do not use fuel oil or natural gas, but are instead heated entirely by waste heat and green electricity, the spokesperson said.

Ahold is also looking for ways to cut its energy usage, said CEO Frans Muller.

“We have not made any decisions on opening times but we're looking much more at the use of energy,” he said.

The company already had some gas-saving programmes in place, including running its Albert Heijn stores entirely on sustainable energy next year.

Reuters

Open iron ore export channel to private sector, partnerships, says miner

Getting the channel to contractual capacity will benefit SA, says Kumba Iron Ore CEO Nompumelelo Zikalala.
Business
6 hours ago

Africa defies global trend with funding for start-ups surging

As funding for startups falls across the globe, Africa is standing out as a notable exception, with its under-served population outweighing the ...
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Popular Articles

Battle over Telkom heats up​

Business

SA’s unclaimed millions: BEE beneficiaries owed R167m in dividends

Business

Authorities were warned years ago of security ​risk at mines

Business

Retailers turn off lights, cut opening hours to save energy

Business

GBV’s soaring social, cash costs

Business