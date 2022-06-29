Amplats CEO bullish about exporting green hydrogen
SA will be able to export renewable energy to countries in the northern hemisphere that cannot produce enough renewables to supply in their own demand
29 June 2022 - 18:46
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Natascha Viljoen believes that the global drive for decarbonisation will afford SA a unique opportunity to build “a modern, inclusive economy”.
At a media engagement in Johannesburg on Wednesday Viljoen said nobody could underestimate the challenges that SA and its mining sector were facing, including high energy prices and the broader energy crisis, as well as the geopolitical uncertainty, which were all further complicated by a “huge push for decarbonisation”...
