×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Sasol completes sale of stake in Rompco pipeline

29 June 2022 - 19:55 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has completed the sale of a stake in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Company (Rompco) pipeline, which transports gas from Mozambique to SA. 

As part of the deal, shares were sold for an initial amount of R4.1bn, subject to certain adjustments, and a deferred payment will be made of up to R1bn, payable if certain agreed milestones are achieved by end-June 2024, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 865km pipeline stretches from Sasol’s Pande and Temane offshore gas fields in southern Mozambique and over the border to deliver the natural gas to Sasol’s operations in Secunda. Other transmission pipelines go on to deliver the same gas to a number of industrial users in SA such as Consol and ArcelorMittal SA.

In June 2021, SA and Mozambique exercised their pre-emptive rights to increase stakes in the Rompco pipeline. 

The state-owned Gas Development Company (iGas) and Mozambique’s Companhia Mocambicana de Gasoduto (CMG) acquired a 30% share of the line.

Sasol will still hold a 20% stake in the pipeline and access to the critical natural gas supply. It will continue to operate and maintain the pipeline in terms of the commercial agreement between Sasol and Rompco, independent of the transaction, the group said.

Sasol also said its agreements with Rompco to transport gas to Secunda are unaffected by the deal and “the tariffs remain as per the said agreements, which were approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA”.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Opportunities of just transition of liquid fuels value chain

Michael Avery and guests discuss the future of the liquid fuels value chain
Companies
5 hours ago

CLAIRE TUCKER: Private sector to play a leading role in hydrogen economy

SA is now almost at the point where the transition from grey hydrogen to blue and green can begin
Opinion
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil

As SA considers buying crude oil from Putin we should remember that none of our coastal refineries are operational
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
This is why Mitchell Slape believes Game can ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
3.
6 reasons why Huawei’s MateBook makes the best ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Naspers ties executive pay to drive to close ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Sasol ditches plan to use proposed gas pipeline

News

SA and Mozambique exercise rights to raise stakes in Rompco pipeline

Companies / Energy

Sasol pipeline sale may hold opportunity for SA gas

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.