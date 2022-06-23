Companies / Mining Northam granted the right to intervene in Implats-RBPlat merger hearings Competition Tribunal rules Northam can give evidence only on the proposed merger’s effects on the ore-processing market and on junior miners B L Premium

Platinum miner Northam has been granted the right to give evidence at the merger hearings between Impala Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Platinum, a move that is likely to further delay the takeover bid.

In November, Implats offered R150 a share for all of RBPlat, after steadily increasing its ownership to 37.83% in a deal that was to have been completed by August 8...