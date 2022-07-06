Former mining executive Fred Roux, who was involved in the Gencor-Billiton merger that later led to the existence of global mining giant BHP, has died aged 71.
“The man was a visionary,” said friend and long-time colleague Tom Dale, who shared a board with him at fluorspar miner Sallies. Both started their mining careers at JCI, which was once one of SA’s largest mining companies. ..
