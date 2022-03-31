Tharisa takes controlling stake in Zimbabwe’s Karo Mining for $27m
The group has exercised its option and increased its stake in Karo Mining to 66.3% from 26.8%, funding this through the issuance of new shares
31 March 2022 - 12:26
Tharisa will issue $27m (R390m) worth of new shares to take a controlling stake in Zimbabwe's Karo Mining.
The chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner, whose flagship mine is near Brits in the North West, will issue 13.6-million new shares, 4.85% of what it has in issue now, to bring its stake to 66.3%, from 26.8% previously...
