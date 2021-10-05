Tharisa’s R1bn Vulcan plant on track for production by year end
05 October 2021 - 08:37
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa has begun extensive operational testing of its R1bn Vulcan ultrafine chrome recovery plant, which remains on track for its first saleable production by the end of 2021.
JSE and London-listed Tharisa operates a mine near Brits in the North West and has two plants to recover chrome and PGMs, Voyager and Genesis. Its research & development team has developed a process to catch fine particles of chrome that pass through conventional chrome processing circuits...
