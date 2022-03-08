Shareholder’s surprise divestment from RBPlat ‘muddied’ merger deal, says CEO
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri accuses Royal Bafokeng Holdings of selling out when it sold its 32.8% stake to Northam Platinum
08 March 2022 - 07:59
UPDATED 08 March 2022 - 18:30
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) CEO Steve Phiri has accused one of its largest former shareholders, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, of selling out to the highest bidder and abandoning other shareholders.
In his last presentation as CEO, Phiri lashed out at the platinum miner’s parent company, after a surprise decision by Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) in November last year to sell its 32.8% stake in RBPlat to rival platinum miner Northam Platinum...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now