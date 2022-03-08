Companies / Mining Shareholder’s surprise divestment from RBPlat ‘muddied’ merger deal, says CEO RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri accuses Royal Bafokeng Holdings of selling out when it sold its 32.8% stake to Northam Platinum B L Premium

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) CEO Steve Phiri has accused one of its largest former shareholders, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, of selling out to the highest bidder and abandoning other shareholders.

In his last presentation as CEO, Phiri lashed out at the platinum miner’s parent company, after a surprise decision by Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) in November last year to sell its 32.8% stake in RBPlat to rival platinum miner Northam Platinum...