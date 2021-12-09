Northam raises the stakes in bidding war for Royal Bafokeng Platinum
Northam Platinum has made an unsolicited offer to buy all, or a portion, of the shares with voting rights in RBPlat
09 December 2021 - 20:21
Northam Platinum has upped the ante in the bidding war for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) by making an unsolicited offer to buy all, or a portion, of the shares with voting rights in the smaller platinum miner, which has historic links to the Bafokeng nation.
The unsolicited offer by Northam, which both it and RBPlat announced via notices on the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) on Thursday, did not include details on the financial terms or timing of its proposed takeover of RBPlat...
