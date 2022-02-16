DRDGold halves dividend as prices fall and costs rise
Group profit at SA’s biggest producer of gold from tailings fell 47.7% due to higher input costs and lower prices
16 February 2022 - 08:46
DRDGold, SA’s biggest producer of gold from tailings dumps, halved its dividend payout for the six months to end-December, as lower prices and higher input costs, including for chemicals, took their toll.
Groupwide gold production decreased by 3% to 2,886kg to end-December, DRDGold said in results on Wednesday, with the average basket price received during the period falling 13% to R863,108/kg...
