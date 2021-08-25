Companies / Mining Cash-flush DRDGold looks to go green Tailings retirement company is looking to implement different energy solutions BL PREMIUM

Cash-flush DRDGold delivered returns to shareholders through a 14th consecutive final dividend on Wednesday, but the gold tailing retreatment company is also preserving funds to embark on green energy projects in the year ahead.

DRDGold executives described the year ended in June 2021 as “magic” for the company, which reaped the benefits of a high rand gold price and a strong production performance...