Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as investors ponder US Fed policy

All eyes are on the Jackson Hole symposium later this week, which may contain further details on paring back monetary policy stimulus

25 August 2021 - 07:15 Karl Gernetzky
Pedestrians walk past a public screen displaying the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
Pedestrians walk past a public screen displaying the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN

The JSE looks set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with markets watching the US for any details on monetary policy changes.

Central bankers are set to gather for the Jackson Hole symposium to discuss big questions, and it may be used as a platform to detail just how the US Federal Reserve plans to taper a $120bn a month bond-buying programme, without causing too much volatility in the market.

US markets were at record highs overnight, but in morning trade Asian markets were mixed, while Tencent was flat.

The Shanghai was up 0.34%, the Hang Seng was down 0.36%, and Japan’s Nikkei was flat.

Gold was trading 0.42% lower at $1,794.50/oz while platinum had fallen 0.67% to $1,004.77. Brent crude was 0.65% lower at $70.68 a barrel.

The rand was 0.27% weaker at R15.02/$.

Producer inflation numbers for July are due later, while in corporate news drugmaker Adcock Ingram is expected to release its results for the year to end-June later, though it has not issued a recent trading update.

DRDGold, one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment companies, is due to report its results for the year to end-June later, saying in a recent trading update that revenue was up more than a quarter as it benefited from high prices.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices rise after big production outage in Mexico

Analysts say China’s apparent success in fighting the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant has also boosted demand sentiment
Markets
16 hours ago

Global markets in buoyant mood as Fed chair’s speech nears

Rebound in China’s tech sector, positive US vaccination news and easing worries about the US tapering stimulus boost sentiment ahead of a speech ...
Markets
19 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE shines on US approval of Pfizer vaccine

Investors also buoyed by talk that the US Fed will tone down talk of tapering at Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday
Markets
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE shines on US approval of Pfizer ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices rise after big production outage in ...
Markets
3.
JSE expected to move higher in step with world ...
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as traders benefit from sell-off last ...
Markets
5.
Bitcoin soars to $50,000 again for first time in ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global markets in buoyant mood as Fed chair’s speech nears

Markets

JSE improves on US approval of Pfizer vaccine

Markets

JSE expected to move higher in step with world markets

Markets

Looking for the next bitcoin?

Markets

Asian stocks rise as worries over Fed taper ease

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.