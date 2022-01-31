Sibanye-Stillwater secures full ownership of Kroondal mine
Amplats bows out of the low-cost, mechanised operation because of its short remaining lifespan
31 January 2022 - 09:43
Sibanye-Stillwater has secured full ownership of the Kroondal mine after Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) opted to bow out of the low-cost, mechanised operation because of its short remaining lifespan.
Before the deal, which was announced on Monday, both companies held 50% interest each in the operation as part of the so-called Kroondal pool-and-share agreement that dates back to 2003...
