Companies / Mining

Amplats plans to keep Mogalakwena and Mototolo mines going

The important PGM miner has shut down most of its mines, but plans to keep two open as well as one smelter

27 March 2020 - 12:36 Allan Seccombe
Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED

World number two platinum group metals (PGMs) miner, Anglo American Platinum, plans to continue operating it mechanised Mogalakwena and Mototolo mines and feeding its Polokwane smelter.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday that smelters and refineries could remain open, as well as mines supplying essential metals and minerals such as PGMs for medical uses and coal to supply state-owned power monopoly Eskom.

Underground mines with large workforces would have to shut to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which claimed two lives in SA on Friday as the number of confirmed cases topped 1,000. These are the first deaths in SA from the global pandemic.

Amplats, which is 80%-owned by Anglo American, has started  putting its underground mines at Amandelbult, the Modikwa joint venture with African Rainbow Minerals and the Kroondal joint venture with Sibanye-Stillwater, into care and maintenance.

These mines supply the Mortimer and Waterval smelters, which will be temporarily closed.

Work on repairing the converter that had inexplicable water ingress will continue during the 21-day nationwide lockdown period that started on government orders at midnight on Thursday. Amplats intends returning the converter to production by May 25.

The converter, one of two identical plants, was shut down early in March because of the water leaks. The converter had come into service after an explosion at its sister plant in February. These plants convert matte coming out of the smelters, extracting iron, and preparing it for the refining process.

Amplats declared force majeure, a clause in its supply contracts, allowing it to default on supplying metals to customers. It will take an estimated 900,000oz of platinum group metals out of supply in 2020, roughly 20% of its annual output.

“In line with SA government regulations, Anglo American Platinum has assessed the ability to continue some operations on a reduced basis,” Amplats said.

“Subject to further planning, mining operations at the open-pit Mogalakwena mine, and at the mechanised Mototolo mine may continue on a reduced basis,” it said.

“Following a thorough risk assessment to determine the safety of employees and contractors on site, additional safety, health and hygiene provisions have been put in place to protect the wellness of employees that will continue to work during the temporary shutdown period.”

Amplats will pay employees sent home during the three-week lockdown their basic wages, a housing allowance and continue contributions towards their pension and medical aid funds.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Amplats to spend up to R800m on fixing plants to restore PGM supply

The world number two PGMs miner sees no disruptions to spares to fix broken plants that have taken 900,000oz of metals out of the market
Companies
1 week ago

Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force majeure shock

Royal Bafokeng Platinum nears a payment agreement with company for concentrate deliveries
Companies
1 week ago

Amplats bucks the trend and leads SA’s platinum sector on safety

In a year when the platinum industry surpassed the country’s gold mines for fatalities, Amplats had a stellar safety performance
Companies
1 week ago

Amplats declares force majeure and warns of 900,000oz output drop

World number two PGM producer says it cannot meet contracted supplies after major problems at a critical plant in its processing division
Companies
3 weeks ago

Mark Cutifani: Amplats CEO comes with full kitbag

Anglo American processing expert takes the top job after the surprise departure of Chris Griffith
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can ...
Companies
2.
Edcon faces collapse as sales fall at least R1.2bn
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
4.
‘A massive corporate reckoning is coming’ about ...
Companies
5.
Moody’s downgrades Ford and BMW, warns of coming ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

SA fuel imports to drop, metal refineries open during lockdown

National

Eskom won’t promise no load-shedding during lockdown

National

SA mines to close for three weeks in Covid-19 battle

Companies / Mining

Mining sector looks to 10-point plan to deal with Covid-19

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.