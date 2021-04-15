Money & Investing Anglo’s great coal switch-off Dinosaur fuel or green deal? It’s a buyer’s call now as Anglo American shakes loose its old-world coal assets BL PREMIUM

"We have ended the war on American energy. And we have ended the war on beautiful, clean coal," declared former president Donald Trump back in 2018.

Sadly for the world’s coal bulls, Trump is now long gone and in spinning off its remaining SA coal assets, Anglo American has the unenviable task of convincing the market that its trash is another man’s treasure...