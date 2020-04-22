Gemfields takes extra security measures after Mozambican prisoner release

Precious stone producer Gemfields has boosted security at its Montepuez ruby mine (MRM) in Mozambique after officials released prisoners due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Security teams have been enlarged and patrol dogs have been deployed, the group said, partially due to the recent release of prisoners in the town of Montepuez. This was part of a Covid-19 response relating to overcrowded prisons, and those released included 150 illegal miners.

Gemfields warned recently that its going-concern status — which reflects the ability of the company to meet its obligation — was at risk due to the delay of precious stone auctions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said on Wednesday its UK staff, including its board of directors, will switch to a four-day working week and receive a 20% reduction in salaries. Should the lockdown in the UK extend past the end of May, a three-day working week and a further reduction in salaries may be necessary, the group said.

