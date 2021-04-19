Companies / Mining

Gemfields reports highest emerald auction revenue in four years

Mini sales in March and April brought in $31.4m, with 99% of carats offered sold

19 April 2021 - 10:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Emerald and ruby miner Gemfields says a series of mini auctions in March and April brought in $31.4m (R447m), the highest emerald auction revenue achieved since March 2016.

Gemfields, whose two key operating assets are Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique and the Kagen emerald mine in Zambia, is highly dependent on auction revenue, with Covid-19 disrupting sales in 2020.

Operations at Kagem were suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and remained suspended until March as the group sought to preserve cash during difficult market conditions.

The rough emeralds sold at the auction were all extracted before March 2020, with the recent auction results meaning that Kagem has already surpassed the aggregate auction revenues achieved in the whole of 2020, which stood at just $22.4m.

“This was Kagem’s highest auction revenue since March 2016 and we were very pleased to see such strong demand and pricing,” said Gemfields MD of products and sales Adrian Banks.

“Due to the arising supply and demand dynamics, a number of our clients have therefore seen this auction as a vital opportunity to purchase emeralds,” said Banks.

Mining operations at Kagem are expected to ramp back up to full scale by end-April.

In morning trade on Monday Gemfield’s share was up 3.33% to R1.55, giving the group a market value of R1.8bn.

Gemfields has recovered 14.71% so far in 2021, but has fallen a similar amount over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Going deep into Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado extremism

To counter violent extremism in places such as Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado properly, it’s necessary to understand the root causes of such conflicts and ...
Features
5 months ago

Gemfields hopes for a better year after a 2020 thrashing

Debt is a worry for the gemstone producer after plunging into a deep loss in Covid-wracked 2020
Companies
2 weeks ago

Gemfields warns of hefty loss as Covid-19 hits auctions

Group that has only been able to hold one sale in 2020 has written down jewellery business
Companies
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Boxwood buys Durban logistics property for R450m
Companies / Property
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Absa’s closure of money market ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Karooooo set for inward listing on JSE
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Mediclinic pares recovery forecast due to ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Gemfields reports hefty loss as Covid-19 hits auctions

Companies / Mining

Gemfields expects profits to fall by a fifth amid dull ruby performance

Companies / Mining

Gemfields to pay maiden dividend as it exits manganese

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.