Gemfields warns of hefty loss as Covid-19 hits auctions

Group that has only been able to hold one sale in 2020 has written down jewellery business

14 September 2020 - 08:54 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS

Precious-stones group Gemfields, the owner of Fabergé, has warned of an interim net loss of about two-thirds of its R1.47bn market capitalisation amid the continuing disruption Covid-19 has caused for gem auctions.

The group expects a loss after tax of R959m in its six months to end-June, from profit of R177m previously, with the group only able to hold one auction in 2020.

Auctions originally scheduled for May, June and August were cancelled.

The group said in a trading update it remains unable to provide reliable guidance about when it might next be able to host gemstone auctions, or generate meaningful revenue from gemstone sales.

Gemfields has also written down Fabergé by $11.5m (R192m), due to lower than expected sales during Covid-19, and a general downturn in the market.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gemfields takes extra security measures after Mozambican prisoner release

Jails shed prisoners, including illegal miners, near the Montepuez ruby mine due to the Covid-19 pandemic
4 months ago

Gemfields seeks AIM listing in London

The Fabergé owner wants to list on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM index to access greater liquidity and international investors
7 months ago

Gemfields sees 22% profit fall amid lower quality ruby production

Interim revenue at the owner of Fabergé falls 13% to $88.9m to end-June while net profit drops 22%
11 months ago

