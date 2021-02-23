Companies / Mining Sibanye starts its journey into battery minerals BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater has launched its long-anticipated investment in battery minerals, buying a one-third stake in a Finnish company for R535m and securing an option to take a majority position.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has spoken for a few years of diversifying the world’s largest primary producer of platinum group metals and a major gold miner into battery minerals to tap into the greening of the global economy...