Sibanye starts its journey into battery minerals

Sibanye-Stillwater has launched its long-anticipated investment in battery minerals, buying a one-third stake in a Finnish company for R535m and securing an option to take a majority position.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has spoken for a few years of diversifying the world’s largest primary producer of platinum group metals and a major gold miner into battery minerals to tap into the greening of the global economy...
