National Sizzling metal prices mask threat of Eskom tariff hikes

Higher commodity prices have given SA’s mining sector a fragile window to accommodate electricity utility Eskom’s latest price increase, but the chances of meaningful growth in the industry are slipping further away.

A more than sevenfold increase in electricity prices in the past 12 years and uncertainty about the reliability of supply from state-owned monopoly Eskom makes the SA mining sector a difficult proposition for potential investors, Minerals Council SA’s chief economist, Henk Langenhoven, told Business Day...