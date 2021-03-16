Sizzling metal prices mask threat of Eskom tariff hikes
16 March 2021 - 21:19
Higher commodity prices have given SA’s mining sector a fragile window to accommodate electricity utility Eskom’s latest price increase, but the chances of meaningful growth in the industry are slipping further away.
A more than sevenfold increase in electricity prices in the past 12 years and uncertainty about the reliability of supply from state-owned monopoly Eskom makes the SA mining sector a difficult proposition for potential investors, Minerals Council SA’s chief economist, Henk Langenhoven, told Business Day...
