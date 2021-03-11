Northam’s Zambezi preference share purchases hit R12.2bn
The platinum miner pumps another R1.1bn into the shares to limit its future liability to the bare minimum
11 March 2021 - 13:31
Platinum group metals (PGMs) producer Northam Platinum has continued its inexorable purchases of preference shares in JSE-listed Zambezi Platinum as part of its strategy to deliver value for shareholders in place of dividends.
Northam has spent R12.2bn buying the preference shares and now holds 87.5% of those in issue...
