Amplats pins hopes on mechanisation to hit new PGM target Record ebitda and nearly R19bn in cash positions miner to grow production by a fifth by the end of the decade

Anglo American Platinum aims to grow output of platinum group metals (PGMs) by a fifth to 3.6-million ounces in the next nine years by modernising and mechanising its mines by the end of the decade.

Amplats, which released its full-year results on Monday, noted that it had posted record earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R41.6bn, a 39% increase over the previous year...