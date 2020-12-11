Companies / Mining Sedibelo deploys innovative tech to unlock huge PGM deposit Investors will have a new listed PGM miner next year with green, low-cost tech BL PREMIUM

SA will have a serious new player of platinum group metals in three years when privately held Sedibelo Platinum Mines brings innovative refining technology to a new project.

Sedibelo is likely to be listed during 2021 on the JSE and another jurisdiction, possibly London, bringing investors a fresh opportunity to invest in low-cost platinum group metals (PGMs) production, said chair Arne Frandsen...