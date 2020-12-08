Companies / Mining Northam uses the good times to accelerate maturity of Zambezi deal Platinum producer now holds more than 80% of the preference shares that underpin BEE stake BL PREMIUM

Northam Platinum has spent R10.9bn in debt and cash towards eliminating the Zambezi preference share structure earlier than the 2025 deadline.

The Zambezi preference shares are the debt instrument that underpins the 31.4% BEE stake in the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer, which has undergone an aggressive growth spurt at its Booysendal, Zondereinde and Eland operations...