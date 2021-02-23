Companies / Mining Kumba’s 2021 capital expenditure to be up to R11.3bn Africa’s largest iron ore miner has already started a R3.6bn processing project to extend the life of its flagship Sishen mine BL PREMIUM

Kumba Iron Ore has approved its second growth project in eight months, this time a R3.6bn plant at its flagship Sishen mine to produce a high-value ore and to extend the life of the operation.

Kumba, Africa’s largest iron ore producer, has two mines in the Northern Cape, the largest of which is Sishen and the new project, which is a new way of processing low-grade ore to create a high-value product, will add four years of life to the mine to 2039...