ALLAN SECCOMBE: Mining the green sentiment cannot be smoke and mirrors
Tapping into the zeitgeist of environmental and community care and good governance, mining companies are shaping a new narrative
17 February 2021 - 17:36
Two mid-tier gold miners tethered growth projects very firmly to the “good of the environment” this week, tapping into the zeitgeist of the latest catchphrase of environmental, social and governance (ESG).
ESG is an acronym that covers a vast awakening of the mining industry to decades of environmental degradation (E) , community and social upheaval (S) , and corporate governance issues (G) that have dogged the broader sector globally...
