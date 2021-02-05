Companies / Mining EXCLUSIVE: Northam and Siyanda Resources shortlisted in race to buy Amplats’ Bokoni mine The two companies have yet to conduct due diligence on the mine BL PREMIUM

Northam Platinum, the world’s fourth-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs), is among a group of companies that have been shortlisted in the race to buy Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) mothballed Bokoni mine, Business Day understands.

Amplats, the world’s second-largest miner of PGMs after Sibanye-Stillwater, is the owner of the mine together with Canada’s Atlatsa Resources. Amplats put its 50% stake in the asset up for sale a few years ago as it moves away from the deep-level, labour-intensive mines that have defined SA shafts for years to low-cost, mechanised open-pit or shallow mines...