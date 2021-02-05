EXCLUSIVE: Northam and Siyanda Resources shortlisted in race to buy Amplats’ Bokoni mine
The two companies have yet to conduct due diligence on the mine
05 February 2021 - 05:10
Northam Platinum, the world’s fourth-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs), is among a group of companies that have been shortlisted in the race to buy Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) mothballed Bokoni mine, Business Day understands.
Amplats, the world’s second-largest miner of PGMs after Sibanye-Stillwater, is the owner of the mine together with Canada’s Atlatsa Resources. Amplats put its 50% stake in the asset up for sale a few years ago as it moves away from the deep-level, labour-intensive mines that have defined SA shafts for years to low-cost, mechanised open-pit or shallow mines...
