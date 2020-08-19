Companies / Mining INVESTORS Baroka may bid for mothballed Amplats mine IDC will consider funding the deal if the consortium, led by Baroka Platinum, is selected as the preferred bidder BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum has been approached by a group of investors backed by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) about buying Bokoni mine in Limpopo, moving the miner a step closer to getting rid of all unprofitable assets to focus on mechanised mines.

Amplats, a division of Anglo American, has been pivoting away from labour-intensive shafts that have defined SA mining for years to more mechanised operations following an unprecedented five-month strike in 2014 that further undermined its commercial viability.