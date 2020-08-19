INVESTORS
Baroka may bid for mothballed Amplats mine
IDC will consider funding the deal if the consortium, led by Baroka Platinum, is selected as the preferred bidder
19 August 2020 - 05:10
Anglo American Platinum has been approached by a group of investors backed by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) about buying Bokoni mine in Limpopo, moving the miner a step closer to getting rid of all unprofitable assets to focus on mechanised mines.
Amplats, a division of Anglo American, has been pivoting away from labour-intensive shafts that have defined SA mining for years to more mechanised operations following an unprecedented five-month strike in 2014 that further undermined its commercial viability.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now