Companies / Mining Amplats expects PGM prices to stabilise in 2021 The miner hopes for smoother supply due to its converter plant working again and a vaccine rollout in SA

World number two platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier Anglo American Platinum expects a less volatile market for the prices of its products as it gets a grip on its processing division.

Amplats had problems with its converter plants during 2020 that disrupted its refining of PGMs, taking up to 600,000oz of PGMs out of the market and adding pressure to the palladium and rhodium markets, which were already in deficits and experiencing price hikes...