Mining

Amplats to sell its stake in Bafokeng Rasimone mine to partner RBPlat

05 July 2018 - 09:28 Robert Laing
Amplats CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Amplats CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has agreed to sell its third of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) for R1.86bn to joint venture partner Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).

The deal allows Amplats to buy half of BRPM’s production for the life of the mine, and the other half on a contract renewed every five years.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith said the sale allowed his group to "focus its capital allocation into its own-managed mines and projects".

RBPlat said in a statement on Thursday morning that it intended raising some of the R1.86bn to pay Amplats by selling 9.8-million new shares to investors. The balance would be funded through debt.

"The transaction allows RBPlat to increase its attributable resource and reserve base in BRPM, and furthers empowerment in the platinum group metals industry with RBPlat fully owning and operating low-cost, high-quality assets with attractive growth optionality at Styldrift," Griffith said in Thursday’s statement.

