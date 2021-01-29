Companies / Mining Why SA’s Chinese coal export ambitions are a fantasy A diplomatic spat has opened a gap for coal supply to China, but SA is unlikely to be the right producer to fill it BL PREMIUM

There is an awful lot of enthusiasm in the SA coal market about a new export opportunity. That is, for the first time since 2014, when local coal was last shipped to China.

At a recent annual results presentation by the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), much had changed in terms of the markets that SA exported about 70-million tonnes of coal to in 2020. A little bit went to Turkey, Kenya, Mauritius and the Netherlands, but an overwhelming 92% went to India and Pakistan...